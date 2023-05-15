FALLOUT: NATO Secretary General at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.

Mr Stoltenberg said he was confident that NATO leaders would send a clear message of support to Ukraine in Vilnius. He said, “I expect that we will agree a multi-year program, where we will work on how to help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era standards, doctrines and equipment to NATO standards and doctrines and equipment, and become fully interoperable with NATO.” He added that, while we don’t know how Russia’s war of aggression will end, “what we do know is that when it ends it is extremely important that we are able to prevent history from repeating itself.”

If Ukraine survives this current war, whether or not they’re ever admitted to NATO, they’ll be trained and equipped to NATO standards. They’ve done shockingly well for the last 14-plus months with much less than that.

Related: Major blow for Putin as Moldova withdraws from Russia-led alliance after 30 years.

Is losing Moldova really a “major” blow? Probably not. But it’s certainly indicative of Russia’s standing after more than a year of Putin’s stupid war.