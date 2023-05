ALL YOUR BASE ARE BELONG TO US: California reparations panel wants to give state agency veto power over local real estate decisions. “In other words, if a city or county with a neighborhood deemed segregated wanted to implement an official change involving real estate, that change would need to be approved by a state agency based on whether it made the area more racially diverse.”

What it really does is create another layer of government with palms to grease before anything can get done.