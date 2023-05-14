EVERGREEN QUESTION: Dave Chapelle Slams San Francisco: ‘What The F— Happened To This Place?’

In a surprise performance Thursday at San Francisco’s Masonic Auditorium, the comedian offered his thoughts on the state of the City by the Bay.

And they were not good.

“What the f-ck happened to this place?” Chapelle asked the crowd.

He ripped into the city for its homeless crisis. Chapelle said he went to an Indian restaurant a few nights earlier and watched a man defecate right in front of the restaurant.

San Francisco’s Tenderloin District has long been notorious for homelessness and drug use. But according to Chapelle, the entire city is now the Tenderloin.

San Francisco has become “half ‘Glee,’ half zombie movie,” he said.

“Y’all [N-words] need a Batman!”