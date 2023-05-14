JOANNE JACOBS: Set up to fail: In real life, you’ve got to show up and do the work. “Typically, students get multiple opportunities to retake tests and complete assignments. If they never turn in work, the minimum grade is 50 percent, so they don’t give up on earning a passing grade for the course. Students don’t lose points for behaviors such as poor attendance or get extra credit for good behavior.”
