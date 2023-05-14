NARRATIVES DON’T MAINTAIN THEMSELVES, YOU KNOW: CNN Abruptly Ends Interview After Migrant Makes Damning Admission About Title 42.

As a CNN reporter strolled the streets near the U.S.-Mexico border, he stopped to ask a migrant, “Were you aware of Title 42 and that they were going to open the border like before the pandemic?”

In response, the migrant said “yes,” telling the reporter that he heard the southern border would be wide open following the Biden Administration’s decision to lift the Trump-era policy and decided to make the trip.

The CNN reporter then abruptly thanked the man and quickly ended the interview.