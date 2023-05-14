BIDEN CALLS ‘WHITE SUPREMACY’ THE ‘MOST DANGEROUS TERRORIST THREAT’ IN SPEECH AT BLACK COLLEGE:

Joe Biden is a born political panderer. It’s how he won the Democratic Party nomination, and it played a large role in his victory over Donald Trump.

Telling people what they want to hear is a political skill that most politicians possess. But there may never have been a politician as adept and skilled as Joe Biden in pandering to voters based on their race, their gender, their sexual identity, or any other aspect of their personhood that can be sliced, diced, and pureed to create a message tailor-made for a particular Democratic constituency.

Biden gave the commencement address to the historically black college of Howard University on Saturday and turned on the pander up to “10” in his bid to win over his audience.

Biden discussed racism and said that hatred “never goes away” and only “hides under the rocks.” “A vivid demonstration when it comes to race in America, hope doesn’t travel alone. It’s shadowed by fear, by violence, and by hate,” he said.