GREAT MOMENTS IN TOLERANCE FOR A DIVERSITY OF IDEAS: Video shows liberals heckle, violently storm out of comedy show after comedian makes Dylan Mulvaney jokes: ‘F*** you, transphobe!’

During [Chrissie] Mayr’s comedy set, the comedian delved into the hot-button topic of Dylan Mulvaney – the TikTok star of the controversial “Days of Girlhood” series and center figure of the Bud Light debacle.

Mayr mocked Mulvaney for identifying as a female, yet never committing to undergoing gender reassignment surgery despite declaring to be a girl for more than a year. When Mayr questioned Mulvaney for not getting a sex change operation, someone in the audience shouted: “Because he’s a man!”

An irritated woman disagreed and then yelled, “No. She’s a woman!”

Mayr reacted by saying, “Uh oh, uh oh, we have one of those.”

Mayr then lampooned the heckler with a misdirection joke, “No, it’s all good. We can all have different beliefs, it’s okay. Some of us can believe in reality and some of us can’t. This is America, we should have different beliefs, it’s all good.”

The woman and her friends were outraged and stormed out of the comedy show. One of the women shrieked while exiting, “F*** you, transphobe!”

The crowd applauded that the offended liberal women were leaving the show.

Mayr claimed that the women violently stormed out of the venue, knocking over her merchandise table. She also said that the women “went straight to management to complain.”

Mayr came to the conclusion, “This is the conflict when it comes to comedy and Leftists. It’s just not compatible.”