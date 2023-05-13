MARK JUDGE: The American Stasi and the war on the Supreme Court.

In their comprehensive book The Stasi: Myth and Reality, scholars Mike Dennis and Norman Laporte examine the two systems of justice in Germany, made up of the “normative” and “prerogative” states.

The normative state was the outwardly appearing system of constitutional law. The prerogative state was the reality — a vast and corrupt bureaucracy filled with spies and jackboots and political actors who could toss people into jail for any reason. A woman named Ines Meichsner was sentenced to 10 months for “gross annoyance” because she was involved in the peace movement. Another peace activist, Uwe Kroker, was arrested for “gross rowdiness” for painting a peace sign on his door.

Dennis and Lapoerte observe: “According to state socialist theory, ‘bourgeoisie’ law and the concept of the separation of powers served to protect the hegemony of a sham democracy like that of Western Germany, whereas ‘socialist legality’ was an expression of the will of the working class and its Marxist-Leninist party in alliance with the farmers, the intelligentsia, and other working people.”

The American Left is trying to set up its own prerogative state even as they attempt to dismantle the normative state. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said during a recent interview that the courts have undermined their own legitimacy and that they do not have the power to enforce their own decisions. She then urged President Joe Biden to flat-out ignore the courts.