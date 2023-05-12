BYLINES OF BRUTALITY: Alert: Journo Fight at White House Correspondents’ Dinner After Party.

“Why it matters: America’s journalists are out of control. They are a threat to themselves. They threaten the health and safety of innocent civilians. They are a menace to society. They barely survived former president Donald Trump’s first term as president. If Trump wins again in 2024, they will inevitably combust in fits of self-righteous rage.”