TENNESSEE TITANS GOES VIRAL WITH UNFORGETTABLE RELEASE OF UPCOMING NFL SCHEDULE:

In recent years, NFL teams have been getting more creative with how they announce their upcoming schedules, and the winner this year goes to the Tennessee Titans, who recently went viral with their unforgettable release of their 2023 matchups.

In a clip posted Thursday, the Tennessee team tweeted simply, “We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release.” It included a laughing face emoji as well.

The video showed just how many people who visit the famed music/bar strip in Nashville are unaware of NFL team logos, and it’s downright hilarious. At the time of this publication it has been viewed more than 20 million times and counting.