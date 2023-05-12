LINCOLN BROWN: The Death of Women and the Death of Men. “As I exited the men’s room, the door directly across from me, the one to the women’s room, opened. And out walked a guy. And by guy, I mean a guy. He was dressed almost identically to me, minus the blazer. And for that matter, he needed a shave. He smirked and walked back to another office in the building. At first, I thought to myself, ‘Dude, at least try. Put on a skirt or something. If nothing else, shave.’ After he was gone it occurred to me: This guy, who was clearly a man, was using the women’s room because he could. And his smirk was a dare to me to say something about it. “