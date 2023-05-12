KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: It’s Time for the Biden Border Fiasco to Become Supersized. “We here in the border states are going to have to deal with the pandora’s box that Biden is opening. The cartel action that’s about to get even busier here in Arizona is a much bigger concern than whatever is going on in Manhattan. These midwestern and northeastern libs who have been running around saying, ‘There are no illegal people,’ for years can just shut it.”