GLEICHSCHALTUNG: Gay professor placed on leave for sharing chocolate that affirms biology of sex, he says.

David Richardson already suing community college district for punishing him for using “Do, Re, Mi” as preferred gender pronouns in mandatory seminar.

A California community college is investigating a tenured history professor for the “serious misconduct” of handing out chocolate, he claims.

The composition of the chocolate wasn’t the problem for Madera Community College, David Richardson told Just the News. It was the gender pronouns on the wrappers: “He/Him” for chocolate bars with nuts and “She/Her” for the “nutless” version, reflecting the human sexual binary.

He shared the human resources letter delivered “by a uniformed police officer” Monday evening at his home.