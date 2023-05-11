THE MAOIST MOUSE: Disney Reneges on Meeting with Uyghur Genocide Victims, Lawmakers Say.

A group of Uyghurs, their families, and advocates reached out to Disney to discuss the company’s friendly relationship with Beijing and its decision to shoot a film in the province where the CCP is oppressing the country’s Muslim minority. But while Disney initially agreed to meet, the company “suddenly cut off the correspondence” and have since “evaded meeting with victims of the Uyghur genocide,” according to a Tuesday letter from the lawmakers to Disney CEO Robert Iger, a copy of which was obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

The letter comes as Congress steps up investigations into American companies’ willingness to cooperate with China. The House Select Committee on China is investigating Nike and Adidas for their reliance on Chinese slave labor, the Free Beacon reported. The letter is also the latest political dustup for Disney, which has been locked in an ongoing battle with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R.).

Human rights groups attempted to schedule the aborted meeting on behalf of the Uyghur victims in order to discuss Disney’s live-action Mulan. The film was shot in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, ground-zero for the CCP’s mass human rights crimes against the Muslim ethnic minority.