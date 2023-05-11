JASON MCINTYRE UNDER FIRE FOR COMPARING CHICAGO TO AFGHANISTAN:

Fox Sports radio host Jason McIntyre is feeling the heat from the Windy City.

During Wednesday’s installment of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” McIntyre compared the city of Chicago to Afghanistan, which ruffled the feathers of some on social media.

McIntyre asked Cowherd the top three cities he’d like to live in America currently.

“Chicago is an unbelievable city,” Cowherd said. “I got a beach right at the city.”

McIntyre, with bulging eyes, was stunned.

“It’s like a war zone right now,” he said. “It’s like Afghanistan. Are you kidding me?”

Cowherd disagreed.

“No it’s not,” he hit back. “Chicago is great.”