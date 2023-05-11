MATT MARGOLIS: The Biden Crime Family Must Be Held Accountable. “The House Oversight Committee did all the dirty work in digging this up, handing it to the media on a silver platter.”
You can guess what didn’t happen next.
MATT MARGOLIS: The Biden Crime Family Must Be Held Accountable. “The House Oversight Committee did all the dirty work in digging this up, handing it to the media on a silver platter.”
You can guess what didn’t happen next.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.