HMM: A Bakhmut Reversal?

Over the last several months, Russia would grind out costly gains in the fighting around Bakhmut, only to see Ukraine reverse most or all of those gains a few days or weeks later. This pattern repeated for month after month, with Russia slowly grinding out costly net gains of territory in and around Bakhmut, without ever completely taking the city.

However, in the last 24 hours, Ukraine seems to have made significant gains around Bakhmut.