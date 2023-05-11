CHRISTIAN TOTO: Hollywood Tries to Revive Dan Rather’s Career (Again). “‘Rather,’ set to debut June 9 at the Tribeca Film Festival, looks at the disgraced journalist’s career as well as his re-invention as a Twitter troll. The press notes couldn’t be more clear about the documentary’s objective.”
