FASTER, PLEASE: Cancer study produces life-changing results as participants achieve 100% remission. “This trial is significant because it paves the way for immunotherapy to be used as a first-line treatment for certain types of rectal cancer, potentially sparing patients from the debilitating side effects of standard treatments of radiation, surgery, or chemotherapy.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.