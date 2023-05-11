OH, CANADA: School erases ‘exclusionary’ Mother’s Day sign because woke parent was offended.

The original message, which was crafted by Grade 6 students simply read, “Life does not come with a manual. It comes with a mom.”

“Grade 6 students at Kew Beach came up with the first quote collectively as they prepare for Mother’s Day this weekend, to share how much they care for and depend on their moms,” said Toronto District School Board spokesperson Shari Schwartz-Maltz.

The specific Facebook user in question took issue with how the sign didn’t take into account kids from different kinds of families like LGBTQ families.

After receiving a few emails and calls from people who were also offended by the sign, Kew Beach acquiesced and replaced the message on the signage – ridding it entirely of any reference to mothers.

“Upon feedback, the school recognized that this quote does not reflect the inclusivity of our community, and took immediate steps to address the issue. The sign has now been updated with a new message of an encouraging acronym for May,” explained Schwartz-Maltz.