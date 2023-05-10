PARTY OF YOUTH UPDATE: Dianne Feinstein, 89, Returns to the Senate, Confusion Reigns Among Dems in DC. “It’s pathetic that Feinstein, much like a much diminished President Joe Biden and an ailing Pennsylvania junior Senator John Fetterman, is being trotted out — in this case, carried out — when she obviously isn’t up to the task.”
