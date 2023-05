MEDIA JUGGERNAUT TUCKER CARLSON CRUSHES IT ON TWITTER AS LATEST VIDEO AMASSES NEARLY 23 MILLION VIEWS WITHIN 24 HOURS.

Related: Watch: Tucker Carlson’s Twitter Partnership Induces Meltdown by NBC News Actor and Disgraced CNN Stooge Brian Stelter.

Conan, what is best in life? To crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and to hear the lamentation of the Stelters.