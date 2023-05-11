KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Santos Arrest Provides Cover for Biden Crime Syndicate News. “The blinding speed with which the feds were able to investigate Santos stands in stark contrast to the snail’s pace of the Hunter Biden investigation. It’s almost as if the DOJ is motivated solely by a political agenda.”
