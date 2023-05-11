DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Man with cleaver slashes passenger on BART.

Temple described a man holding a rectangular butcher cleaver pacing up and down a BART car on an eastbound train in the Transbay Tube. He said he initially saw a passenger at the end of his car “jump out of the way” of the cleaver-wielding man, and then “all kinds of people trying to jump away.”

“Everyone started running through the cars, trying to get as much distance between themselves and this guy as possible,” he said. Temple said people were cowering in their seats, “trying to get as close to the edges of the BART cars as possible” as the man walked back and forth in the aisle.

“I jumped out of the way once and landed partially on a woman who was sitting,” he added. “I was just trying to get away.”

The passengers then fled between cars to the front of the BART train, where Temple said they congregated in a group.