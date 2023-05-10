WITH GREAT SPEED AND LITTLE CAUTION: How Mark Zuckerberg Led the Tech Industry Into a Metaverse Wasteland. “Zuckerberg misled everyone, burned tens of billions of dollars, convinced an industry of followers to submit to his quixotic obsession, and then killed it the second that another idea started to interest Wall Street.”
