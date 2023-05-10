THIS SETTLEMENT KEEPS GETTING WORSE ALL THE TIME: Carlson was told by a member of the Fox board that he was taken off the air as part of the Dominion settlement, per Tucker’s legal team.

The $787 million settlement reached by the two parties came less than a week after it was revealed that Carlson was off the air, with his final show being the Friday after the settlement was announced.

In a letter from Carlson’s lawyers to Fox News, they argue that Carlson’s noncompete clause in his contract, which runs through 2025, is no longer valid, alleging Fox employees, including “Rupert Murdoch himself,” broke promises to Carlson “intentionally and with reckless disregard for the truth.”