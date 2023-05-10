RIP INJUN’ JOE: Joe Kapp, former Vikings star QB who led team to Super Bowl, dead at 85.

Joe Kapp, a one-time Pro Bowl quarterback who led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFL Championship and Super Bowl appearance during the 1969 season, has died. He was 85.

Kapp had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease these last few years. Kapp’s son, J.J., told The San Francisco Chronicle late Monday night that his father had died “after a 15-year battle with dementia.”