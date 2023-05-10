BLUE CITY BLUES: T-Mobile Shutters ‘Flagship’ San Fran Store As Mass Exodus Escalates. “T-Mobile has joined the increasing number of businesses that have closed up shop in downtown San Francisco. This is due to the progressive city leadership’s inability to restore law and order amid skyrocketing crime.”

Meanwhile, San Francisco district five supervisor has a solution:

Today, I’m announcing legislation to limit use of guns by security guards. We must amend local law to prohibit guards from drawing weapons just to protect property. Human life is more important than property. pic.twitter.com/A3KsOp8yTd — Dean Preston (@DeanPreston) May 9, 2023

Open season on the city’s retailers will continue until morale improves.