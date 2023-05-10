May 10, 2023

BLUE CITY BLUES: T-Mobile Shutters ‘Flagship’ San Fran Store As Mass Exodus Escalates. “T-Mobile has joined the increasing number of businesses that have closed up shop in downtown San Francisco. This is due to the progressive city leadership’s inability to restore law and order amid skyrocketing crime.”

Meanwhile, San Francisco district five supervisor has a solution:

Open season on the city’s retailers will continue until morale improves.

Posted at 11:42 am by Stephen Green