20 MINUTES INTO THE FUTURE: The Three likely ways Bud Light disaster might end – and only one is good news.
Warning: If you work for any major woke corporation, you’d better sit down for this. What all the corporations fear is the Bud Light boycott works. Suppose rational people decide they don’t want someone mocking women as the spokesperson of the product they use.
Then, all dozen or so companies that already have deals with Mulvaney are at risk. And not just them, any company that foists woke garbage on its customers suddenly might face the music or simply face customers who go to less-woke competitors.
That’s why Bud Light doesn’t want anyone to remember. It can’t risk it.
In the meantime, Clay Travis is running an experiment: Clay Travis’ free beer experiment shows people ‘don’t want to be seen’ with Bud Light.
Weekend experiment. Beers in cooler at Nashville area event. Pick which beer you want. No one would take the Bud Light all night long. Big issue going forward for Bud Light is many don’t even want to be seen with product. They just pick another brand. pic.twitter.com/UleRAjdLTc
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 8, 2023