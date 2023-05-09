20 MINUTES INTO THE FUTURE: The Three likely ways Bud Light disaster might end – and only one is good news.

Warning: If you work for any major woke corporation, you’d better sit down for this. What all the corporations fear is the Bud Light boycott works. Suppose rational people decide they don’t want someone mocking women as the spokesperson of the product they use.

Then, all dozen or so companies that already have deals with Mulvaney are at risk. And not just them, any company that foists woke garbage on its customers suddenly might face the music or simply face customers who go to less-woke competitors.

That’s why Bud Light doesn’t want anyone to remember. It can’t risk it.