BIDEN VOTERS POSTING THEIR L’S ONLINE: Paramount Media Networks, Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios to Lay Off 25% of U.S. Staff as MTV News Shuts Down.

Layoffs will be hitting 25% of employees across the Showtime, MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks groups in the U.S. Tuesday, following months of internal deliberations about integration amid Showtime’s rebranding into Paramount+ With Showtime.

Additionally, MTV News — which was significantly affected by layoffs more than five years ago — will be shutting down. Other units, most of which are operations, will be shuttered as well.