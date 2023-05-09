CUE THE WORLD’S SMALLEST VIOLIN: California reparations recommendations have Newsom between rock and hard place.

Newsom has yet to weigh in on the recommendations by California Reparations Task Force, which was created by state legislation he signed in 2020. While the formal recommendations were approved by the task force during a public meeting in Oakland on Saturday, they’ve been working on the plan for more than two years.

Newsom has chosen to remain silent on the issue even though he may soon be forced to choose a side. The task force’s final recommendations will be submitted to the California Legislature, which will then decide whether to implement the measures and send them to Newsom’s desk to be signed into law.

“This has been a fool’s errand from the start,” James Gallagher, California Assembly Republican Leader, told Fox News Digital. “Democrats have promised the world with this reparations task force, and now the massive taxpayer bill is coming due. Newsom has painted himself into a corner, and he’ll have to choose between signing off on a ridiculous policy that will bankrupt the state or admitting once and for all that this task force was nothing more than a political stunt.”