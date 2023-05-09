LEFTISM IS A JEALOUS GOD: When Irish mouths are gagged: A new era of secular blasphemy law in Éirinn. “The new bill explicitly reverses the burden of proof in ‘hate speech’ prosecutions. Defendants will be forced to prove their innocence of hatred rather than have the state required to provide proof beyond a reasonable doubt. It’s absolutely tyrannical, and one has to wonder how the Irish — who just liberated their country from eight centuries of this kind of tyranny a century ago — could even contemplate returning to an imperial view of speech.”