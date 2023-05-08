THE TRAILER FOR CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’S OPPENHEIMER DROPPED, AND IT’S EPIC:

Universal Studios released the second full trailer for Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” Monday, making this the must-see movie of the summer.

Cillian Murphy is in the starring role alongside Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer. The movie also stars Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Jack Quaid, Rami Malek and many more. The plot line is riveting, and this epic trailer brings audiences on a gripping ride, thrusting them into pulse-pounding scenes showcasing a man who must risk destroying the entire world in a wild and dangerous attempt to save it.