SISTER TOLDJAH: GOP ‘Smart Set’ Hardest Hit After NBC News Report Shatters Perceptions of DeSantis/Disney War.

For instance, GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley all but outright begged Disney during a Fox News interview to come to her home state of South Carolina and bring their “70,000+ jobs,” taking a Trump-like jab at Desantis in the process.

“Hey @Disney, my home state will happily accept your 70,000+ jobs if you want to leave Florida,” she wrote in a tweet that included the video clip. “We’ve got great weather, great people, and it’s always a great day in South Carolina! SC’s not woke, but we’re not sanctimonious about it either.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) also told the network that though the “governmental-type powers” issue was a legitimate one, other aspects of the feud were potentially “problematic” for future business.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) also was critical, suggesting DeSantis try to sit down with Disney instead of fighting this battle in court (though it’s Disney that filed the lawsuit).

Former President Donald Trump, who like Haley is a 2024 presidential candidate, attacked DeSantis over his Disney battle a week prior to the lawsuit being filed, though Trump’s attack was viewed as suspect considering the millions one now-former Disney executive poured into the 2016 and 2020 campaign cycles to help Trump and Trump-affiliated candidates.

So, with the “prevailing wisdom” in mind from these high-profile Republicans that it’s unwise for DeSantis to not back down from Disney, we turn to a new report from NBC News, which surprisingly enough shattered GOP-driven perceptions of how the feud is playing out in the state among Republican voters, strategists, and pollsters.