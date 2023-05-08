THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY! Lori Lightfoot says ‘right-wing forces’ are why Chicago elected somebody even more left-wing.
Big Bill Thompson, Chicago’s last Republican mayor, left office in 1931.
THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY! Lori Lightfoot says ‘right-wing forces’ are why Chicago elected somebody even more left-wing.
Big Bill Thompson, Chicago’s last Republican mayor, left office in 1931.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.