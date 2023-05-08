WANT TO VOTE FOR A GOOD GUY? No, not in any governmental election.

This is more like a popularity contest where the prize is having an article written about you. A friend of ours is running for Mr. Health and Fitness. Some of you have seen mention of my wife here. She’s been going to a trainer at our small local gym. He’s one of the reasons Nina is it way better health in general than she was seven years ago. Sure, living out here in the country is less stressful than California. (You can’t chew the air here.) And (most of) the politicians don’t give us heart palpitations. But Michael has really been a great asset. He’s not only (as you can see in the photos on the linked page) fit himself, he’s also truly a guy concerned with his clients’ mental and emotional fitness, not just physical fitness. Although secretly I think Nina may help him as much as he helps her in some of those areas.

Anyway – if you have a mind to do so, please log in here and vote for a really good guy. And you can buy more votes to support his chosen charity “Homes for Wounded Veterans” which is a great cause.