JOHN KERRY, REPORTING FOR DOODY: Viewers Noticed Something Strange About John Kerry at King Charles’ Coronation. “I’m sure it was a relief for Kerry to have miraculously ‘found’ his medals more than half a century after he chucked them in an act of political protest, but what changed? And why is he now seemingly proud to be associated with his military service in Vietnam?”
