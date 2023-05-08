RACING AWAY FROM A COLORBLIND SOCIETY: US Air Force Ran A Social Experiment To Graduate More Minority Pilots. It Didn’t Go As Planned. “As part of the larger military-wide effort to promote diversity in the service’s pilot ranks, the 19th Air Force command near San Antonio, Texas, ‘clustered’ racial minorities and female trainees into one class, dubbed ‘America’s Class,’ to find out if doing so would improve the pilots’ graduation rates. However, not only did the effort fail to boost minority and women candidates’ success rates, but officers involved say they were ordered to engage in potentially unlawful discrimination by excluding white males from the class, documents show.”