IT ISN’T ABOUT “SAVING” THE CLIMATE, IT’S ABOUT GRAFT AND CORRUPTION AND GREASING THE CORRECT PALMS: Without Waterways Biden’s Climate Plan Will Waste Trillions. “With a staggering 15,000+ miles of navigable waterways, it’s critical to note that river barges can carry over ten times the cargo of trucks while producing a mere tenth of the carbon emissions per ton mile. America’s waterways are an untapped goldmine in the fight against climate change. Yet, the Biden Administration has shockingly spent less than 1% of the colossal $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Act on the single most carbon-efficient mode of transportation. This glaring oversight begs the question: is this administration serious about meeting climate goals? Or are there other motivations at play?”