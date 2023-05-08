HMM: Russia may need 10 years to rebuild military after Ukraine war.

Just 14 months into Russia’s war on Ukraine, Moscow’s military has become so degraded that it could take up to 10 years for its forces to recover, US intelligence officials told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Thursday.

“The reorganization that the Russian military took in the early 2000s … to be better, faster, smaller from what they were in the Soviet era – that army largely is gone,” said Defense Intelligence Agency director Lt. Gen. Scott D. Berrier.

“And they’re relying on reserve [troops] and reserve equipment, older, Soviet-era kinds of [equipment.]”