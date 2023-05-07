GOODER AND HARDER, CALIFORNIA: California panel approves $800 billion reparations package. “California is still wrestling with the whole reparations question and has been for quite a while now. But yesterday, the task force assigned to look into the matter took a series of votes and approved several recommendations. None of these are moving immediately into law, but they are intended to inform the legislature so that final proposals can be voted on. They agreed on some form of apology and cash reparations. They didn’t specify an amount, but an earlier version of the proposal called for payments of at least $360,000. Of course, this plan would only apply to Black residents and not any other minorities. And the total bill would add up to more than two and a half times the state’s entire annual budget, even as California faces a significant budget shortfall.”

People who never held slaves in a state that never allowed slavery will pay reparations to people who were never slaves.