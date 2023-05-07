COVID IS SO OVER: The job crunch hits the White House as Biden searches for a new pandemic czar. “A week before Biden is set to declare an end to the nation’s public health emergency and dissolve his current Covid team, the White House still hasn’t found a director to run the new office charged with keeping up the fight, four people with knowledge of the matter told POLITICO.”
