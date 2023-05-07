THE OFFICIAL FIGURES ARE OFFICIALLY BUNK: Job Market Is Cracking As Birth-Death Model ‘Adds’ Near Record 378,000 Jobs. “The birth-death model has added 1.84 million jobs since last March, or a whopping 43% of all payrolls added during this period. This means that almost half of all “job gains” in the past year are from an excel spreadsheet which assumes 1.84 million new jobs were created from new businesses.”