HEY, THAT NARRATIVE DOESN’T ADVANCE ITSELF, YOU KNOW: “The Texas mall mass shooter has been named as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia. Garcia, 33, killed eight people – including children — before he was shot dead himself at Allen Premium Outlets on May 6. Investigators now believe he may have been a white supremacist or neo-Nazi who followed extremists ideologies.”

UPDATE: Texas Mall Shooter Identified…and the Liberal Media Peddled a Cringy Narrative in Response.