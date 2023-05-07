WATCH: Protesters Jump Onto Subway Tracks Over Death of Jordan Neely.
Breaking: Protesters are now disrupting the subway in NYC for Jordan Neely pic.twitter.com/NSO5UjAs7x
— Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) May 6, 2023
