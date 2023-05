THIS IS THE WAY: DeSantis interrupts woke reporter to demolish the press for their use of euphemisms like “gender-affirming healthcare.”

WATCH: DeSantis interrupts reporter on sex transition for minors "Seriously? … I know people in your industry will dress it up with a euphemism, and they'll say it's 'healthcare' to cut off the private parts of a 14 or 15-year-old. That is not healthcare, that is mutilation." pic.twitter.com/Nok2YuYmbk — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) May 5, 2023