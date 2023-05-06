HOT! HOT!: In An Originalist Approach to Prospective Overruling, my colleague Michael Rappaport and John O. McGinnis argue that the Supreme Court can prospectively overrule bad precedent as part of a strategy to get back to the Constitution’s original meaning. It’s sure to be controversial.
