RAND PAUL SAYS DEMOCRATS KNOW THE ‘CONSENSUS IS SWITCHING’ ON FAUCI:

“They still don’t want to be part of it because Fauci’s the leader of the Democrat party now for them,” Paul told Kibbe. “He’s this icon and they don’t want to do anything that tarnishes him. And they see it as a partisan effort.”

Paul continued, “They’re coming quietly to me and saying, ‘well, we probably would work on a bill to maybe regulate gain-of-function research, how taxpayer dollars are spent on this.’”

Kibbe observed, “Arrogance isn’t a strong enough word for this kind of central planning, manipulating human existence itself. I can’t think of a strong enough word to explain how insane that sounds.”

Rand Paul replied, “There’s a healthy dose of arrogance and elitism in all of this, of any kind, sort of central planning. In several of the exchanges with Fauci I would say ‘show some humility, man.’”