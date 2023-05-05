WATCH: Sen. Kennedy Lights up Biden Energy Official With Question We’d All Like an Answer to on Climate Agenda.

[Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA)] was questioning Biden Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk. He was asking the questions that you should ask about budgeting, spending, and the Biden team’s nonsensical climate agenda.

“If we spend $50 trillion to become carbon neutral in the United States by 2050,” Kennedy asked, “Give me your estimate of how much that is going to reduce world temperatures.” Great question — what are we going to get if the Biden team spends all of that money from us, the American taxpayers, this way? What’s going to be the result?

Turk, of course, couldn’t answer the question. He looks like it never even occurred to him that that should be a question to which he should have an answer. But that’s the problem of the Biden administration, and the Democrats, right there. Because ultimately, that’s not how they think, and I don’t think they care. I think it’s about the money and the control the regulations give them. The “crisis” is secondary. They think the money is never ending—and they never have to justify what they’re doing with it.