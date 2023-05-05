EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY (RUSSIA EDITION): Russia’s Mercenary Chief Prigozhin Screams ‘NOT MY FAULT’ Over Massive Losses. “Prigozhin is right to think that his Wagner mercs are being wasted as Putin’s cannon fodder because Kyiv’s cannons have left a whole lot of Russian fodder at Bakhmut.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.